February 28, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit U.S. March 19-22: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to travel to the United States for a short visit from March 19 to 22, a Saudi government source said on Wednesday.

The prince is expected to visit Washington D.C., New York City and Boston, the source told Reuters, adding that the details of the trip have yet to be finalized.

The trip will be the Prince Mohammed’s first since he was named heir to the throne last summer, pushing aside his older cousin Mohammed bin Nayef.

Prince Mohammed will also begin a visit to Britain on March 7 which will include talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on topics such as extremism and societal reform.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

