U.S. Senate advances resolution to end military support for Saudis in Yemen

FILE PHOTO: People inspect damage at the site of a Saudi-led air strike, north of Yemen's capital Sanaa, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to advance a resolution to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war, setting the stage for debate and a later vote in the chamber.

President Donald Trump’s administration had urged lawmakers to back continued military support for the Saudi-led coalition. But several of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats to give the measure the 60 votes needed to advance. Thirty-nine senators, all Republicans, cast no votes on the procedural matter.