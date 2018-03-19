FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Trump still wants summit of Gulf states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump believes unity among Gulf states in the Middle East is critical and still wants to organize a meeting of Gulf leaders, who are divided by a dispute involving Qatar, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The official, briefing reporters before Trump’s meeting on Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said Trump had wanted Qatar and Gulf Cooperation Council members to settle their dispute on their own but is now much more concerned about the long-term impact in the region.

The official also said Trump and top aides would seek more commercial deals for U.S. companies.

“While the crown prince is in Washington, we will be advocating for $35 billion in commercial deals for U.S. companies that would support 120,000 American jobs,” the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Peter Cooney

