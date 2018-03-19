FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Saudi Arabia calls Iran nuclear deal a 'flawed agreement'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Monday called the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers a “flawed agreement.”

“Our view of the nuclear deal is that it’s a flawed agreement,” Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington.

Jubeir was speaking on the eve of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump - who has criticized the deal - and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has also been highly critical of Iran.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Brown

