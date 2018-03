WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20 at the White House, Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the room after meeting with the Houston Astros, the 2017 World Series Champions, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The crown prince planned to travel to Washington, New York and Boston for a short visit from March 19 to 22, a Saudi government source told Reuters last month.