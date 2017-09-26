FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes royal order to allow Saudi women to drive
September 26, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 24 days ago

U.S. welcomes royal order to allow Saudi women to drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday welcomed Saudi King Salman’s order, reported by Saudi state media, allowing women to drive cars.

“We would certainly welcome that,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. “It’s a great step in the right direction for that country.” According to Saudi state news agency SPA, a royal degree ordered the formation of a ministerial body to provide advice within 30 days and to implement the order by June 2018.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Susan Thomas

