World News
July 8, 2019 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom: SPA

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The drone has not achieved its targets,” a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below