March 15, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 billion in Yemen central bank: SPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia signed an agreement in Riyadh to deposit $2 billion in Central Bank of Yemen account, Saudi Press Agency said late on Thursday.

The agreement signed between Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Central Bank of Yemen governor Mohammed Mansour Zemam aims at shoring up the weak currency in a country divided by nearly three years of civil war between the internationally recognized government, backed by Riyadh, based in the south, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which controls the north including the capital Sanaa.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
