CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi owned Al-Arabiya TV channel said on Monday that air traffic at Abha airport is normal after intercepting a Houthis’ aircraft.

No further details were immediately available from the Saudi-led coalition.

Houthi-run Masirah TV reported earlier on Monday that the Iran-aligned movement had carried out drone attacks at the airport and Tihama power station that led to a halting of Abha’s airport air traffic.