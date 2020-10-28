Saudi-led coalition destroys two ballistic rockets targeting Saudi Arabia's Jazan and Najran: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic rockets, one targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan and the other was launched towards the Saudi city of Najran.

The coalition also said it countered a threat to Saudi civilians by destroying two targets in the air launched by Yemen’s Houthis, the state TV reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed six explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in the direction of the kingdom.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.