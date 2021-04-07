Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone - Saudi state TV

(Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdom’s southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that Houthis targeted King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait with a drone. He said the “hit was precise”.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often responded to cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen.