World News
March 25, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of U.N. call for ceasefire - SPA

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire in Yemen to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition’s spokesman.

Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki added the coalition supports the UN envoy’s efforts for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and taking practical steps to build confidence between the two parties in the humanitarian and economic aspects, SPA said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below