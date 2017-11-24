U.N. says aid workers to return to Yemen on Saturday but no aid yet

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has given the United Nations permission to resume flights of aid workers to areas controlled by the Houthi movement on Saturday, but not to dock ships with wheat and medical supplies, a U.N. spokesman said.

“After more than two weeks of blockade of these ports, there are various kinds of supplies essential for fighting famine, for fighting cholera and other types of humanitarian threats that millions of people are facing in Yemen today,” Jens Laerke, spokesman of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a news briefing on Friday.