Middle East & Africa

U.S. condemns attacks against Saudi Arabian oil facility by Yemen's Houthis -State Dept spokesman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned attacks against a Saudi Arabian oil facility in by Yemen’s Houthis, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.

The Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom’s energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire.

Reporting by Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

