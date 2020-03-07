World News
March 7, 2020 / 10:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi-Led coalition carries out an operation in Yemen's Salif: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-Led coalition fighting in Yemen carried out an operation against Iran-aligned Houthi targets in Yemen’s port district, Salif, Saudi state TV reported late on Saturday, citing the coalition.

The coalition said it destroyed sites used to assemble and launch explosives-laden boats and drones that pose a threat to maritime shipping lines in the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV also said late on Saturday that the coalition was carrying out strikes on the district of Salif, with no mention of casualties.

