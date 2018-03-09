FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 9, 2018 / 3:08 PM / a day ago

Slovenia insurer Sava Re buys Serbian rival Energoprojekt Garant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian insurer Sava Re (POSR.LJ) said on Friday it had bought 93 percent of Serbian insurer Energoprojekt Garant a.d. ENGR.BEL, which specialises in construction and liability insurance.

“The purchase is a part of Sava Re’s strategic goal to strengthen its position in the markets where it is present,” the company said. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

    It also said it planned to buy the remaining shares in Energoprojekt Garant and merge it with Sava Re’s other company in Serbia, Sava Nezivotno Osiguranje a.d.o..

    Sava Re operates in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo.

    Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.