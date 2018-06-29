France's Accor to buy half of Sam Nazarian's SBE in $319 million deal

PARIS (Reuters) - AccorHotels (ACCP.PA), Europe’s biggest hotels group, has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in hotelier Sam Nazarian’s upmarket SBE Entertainment Group, in a deal that will see Accor making a total investment of $319 million in SBE.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on top of the building company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The purchase marks the latest example of Accor’s recent acquisition spree, with the French group agreeing to buy Chile’s Atton Hoteles last month while Accor is also looking at taking a minority stake in troubled airline Air France KLM (AIRF.PA).

AccorHotels said the SBE acquisition would increase its profile in major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Las Vegas and New York, and give it access to SBE’s fashionable, millennial clientele.

SBE’s brands include the likes of Delano, Mondrian and the Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas.

AccorHotels will buy 50 percent of SBE’s common equity held by Cain International for $125 million and also invest $194 million in a new debt instrument, making a total investment of $319 million in SBE Entertainment.

“I am delighted to announce this strategic partnership with one of the most innovative Groups in the luxury lifestyle space worldwide,” said AccorHotels chief executive and chairman Sebastien Bazin in a statement.

“It marks a new step in expanding AccorHotels’ footprint in this fast growing segment in key U.S. cities such as Miami, Los Angeles or Las Vegas, and in other international destinations,” added Bazin.

Nazarian, who grew a collection of Los Angeles nightclubs in the early 2000s into an international hospitality company, will continue to run SBE and own the remaining 50 percent of SBE.

Previous acquisitions under AccorHotels’ chief executive Bazin, who took over in 2013, include London’s Savoy Hotel, The Plaza in New York, the Raffles Hotel in Singapore and Australian hotel group Mantra.