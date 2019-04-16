Sberbank cannot confirm talks with Azeri Socar on refinery sale

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sberbank are seen on automated teller machines in Moscow, Russia, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German Gref, the head of Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, said on Tuesday he could not confirm if the bank was in talks with Azerbaijan’s state energy company Socar about a possible sale of the Antipinsky oil refinery.

“I do not confirm this,” Gref told reporters when asked if he could comment on earlier media reports that Sberbank, Antipinsky’s main creditor, was in talks about handing over control of the refinery to Socar.