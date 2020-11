FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of Russian bank Sberbank Herman Gref attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank may issue its own cryptocurrency, called ‘Sbercoin’, in 2021, Chief Executive Herman Gref said on Monday.

Gref said Sberbank was teaming up with JP Morgan on preparing the cryptocurrency and may launch it in “an experiment” next year.