Suntory Beverage, PepsiCo to form Thai soft drinks JV: source
November 2, 2017 / 5:51 AM / in 17 minutes

Suntory Beverage, PepsiCo to form Thai soft drinks JV: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd (2587.T) and PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) plan to set up a soft drink joint venture in Thailand next spring, a person with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be identified because the decision is not yet public.

Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Nikkei business daily, which reported the deal earlier on Thursday, said the Japanese company would likely invest 30 billion to 40 billion yen ($260 million-$350 million) for a majority stake in the venture.

($1 = 113.9200 yen)

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

