SBM Offshore settles U.S. bribery case, to pay $238 million
November 29, 2017 / 11:40 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

SBM Offshore settles U.S. bribery case, to pay $238 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS), a Netherlands-based maker of offshore oil drilling equipment, and its U.S. subsidiary, SBM Offshore USA Inc, agreed to settle criminal charges of bribing officials in five countries and pay a $238 million penalty, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The companies agreed to settle charges related to schemes lasting more than a decade involving bribery of foreign officials in Brazil, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan and Iraq, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

