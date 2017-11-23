FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
November 23, 2017 / 7:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schoeller-Bleckmann order backlog doubles on North America boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment continued to profit from an upswing in North American oil business, with its third-quarter order backlog almost doubling to 33.4 million euros ($39.5 million), it said on Thursday.

Operating profit after impairments in the third quarter swung into positive territory at 14.6 million compared with a similarly sized loss last year. Sales doubled to 91.9 million euros.

“Our North American activities are highly profitable, and we will drive this growth further. In the international business, markets are stagnating at the levels seen the year before. Therefore, we expect that they will remain in a phase of transition (in) 2018,” Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann said.

Reporting By Shadia NasrallaEditing by Maria Sheahan

