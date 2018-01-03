FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 12:22 PM / in an hour

Dominion Energy to buy Scana Corp in $14.6 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc (D.N) said on Wednesday it would buy troubled utility Scana Corp (SCG.N) in an all-stock deal worth about $14.6 billion, including debt.

Scana shareholders will receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion Energy for each share held, or the equivalent of about $55.35.

The offer represents a premium of 42.4 percent to Scana’s Tuesday closing price of $38.87.

Scana’s shares were up 24 percent in premarket trading.

    Virginia-based Dominion said it would pay Scana’s South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G) subsidiary customers $1.3 billion within 90 days of the deal’s closure.

    SCE&G, Scana’s main subsidiary, had said in November it will cut electricity rates to placate customers who unknowingly bore costs tied to an abandoned nuclear project.

    Dominion will also write off more than $1.7 billion of existing capital and regulatory assets related to the abandoned nuclear plants, the company said.

    The deal is expected to close this year, the companies said.

    Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.