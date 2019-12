FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor has bought a further 5.2% of the shares of solar energy developer Scatec Solar, the oil firm said in a statement late on Thursday, lifting its stake to 15.2%.

Equinor, which has committed to increasing its investments in renewable energy, paid 754 million Norwegian crowns ($84.06 million) for the 5.2% stake. The price of 116 crowns per share constituted a 4.8% premium over Thursday’s close.