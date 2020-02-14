Schindler reports profit fall and warns on China virus

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lifts maker Schindler (SCHP.S) reported a 7.8% fall in net profit on Friday and warned that 2020 sales could be hurt as the coronavirus slows construction in China.
China accounts for more than half of the world’s new lift installations and the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 27% of Schindler’s sales.
“We now have to recognize that the coronavirus ...will have implications on operations and results,” the company said in a statement, adding it expected sales to grow by 0% to 5% in local currencies.
Schindler, the world’s second largest lifts maker behind United Technology’s (UTX.N) Otis, reported 2019 sales up 3.6% to 11.27 billion francs.
Net profit fell to 929 million francs but beat the 890 million forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Operating profit fell about 1% to 1.26 billion francs as higher wages, material costs and projects that will take time to pay off squeezed its margin to 11.2% from 11.7%.
Schindler faces challenges in the sector including from the planned spin-offs of Otis and Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) lifts division.
Bidders for the latter include rival Kone KNEB.HE and private equity firm CVC [CVC.UL] which would result in a deal that would leapfrog Otis and Schindler in size.
Alfred Schindler, a CEO-turned-director and billionaire member of Schindler’s controlling family, told Reuters this week he would launch anti-trust legal action should Kone and Thyssenkrupp pursue a combination.
Reporting by John Miller; editing by Michelle Martin and Jason Neely