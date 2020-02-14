Schindler reports profit fall and warns on China virus

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lifts maker Schindler (SCHP.S) reported a 7.8% fall in net profit on Friday and warned that 2020 sales could be hurt as the coronavirus slows construction in China.

FILE PHOTO: A moving stairway of Swiss elevator maker Schindler is pictured at a mall in Neuss near Duesseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

China accounts for more than half of the world’s new lift installations and the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 27% of Schindler’s sales.

“We now have to recognize that the coronavirus ...will have implications on operations and results,” the company said in a statement, adding it expected sales to grow by 0% to 5% in local currencies.

Schindler, the world’s second largest lifts maker behind United Technology’s (UTX.N) Otis, reported 2019 sales up 3.6% to 11.27 billion francs.

Net profit fell to 929 million francs but beat the 890 million forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Operating profit fell about 1% to 1.26 billion francs as higher wages, material costs and projects that will take time to pay off squeezed its margin to 11.2% from 11.7%.

SECTOR CHANGES

Schindler faces challenges in the sector including from the planned spin-offs of Otis and Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) lifts division.

Bidders for the latter include rival Kone KNEB.HE and private equity firm CVC [CVC.UL] which would result in a deal that would leapfrog Otis and Schindler in size.

Alfred Schindler, a CEO-turned-director and billionaire member of Schindler’s controlling family, told Reuters this week he would launch anti-trust legal action should Kone and Thyssenkrupp pursue a combination.