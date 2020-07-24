July 24, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Schindler reports second-quarter profit drop, cuts jobs due to coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: A moving stairway of Swiss elevator maker Schindler is pictured at a mall in Neuss near Duesseldorf, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler (SCHP.S) reported on Friday a fall in second-quarter net profit and announced around 2000 job cuts over the next two years, citing the global slowdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit in April-June fell 21% to 188 million Swiss francs ($203 million), which was below last year’s 239 million francs.

The company raised the lower range of its 2020 revenue outlook and now sees a 0-6% decline in sales, compared to the previous outlook of a 0-10% fall. It sees full-year net profit of 680-720 million francs, which is below the previous guidance of a net profit 20% lower than the 929 million francs reported for 2019.

