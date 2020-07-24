Business News
July 24, 2020 / 4:55 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Schindler to cut 2,000 jobs as profit falls by more than 25%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss elevator maker Schindler is seen during the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Elevator and escalator maker Schindler (SCHP.S) said on Friday it is cutting 2,000 jobs after profit in the first half of 2020 fell more than a quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the Swiss company’s business.

Schindler’s net profit totaled 313 million Swiss francs ($338.45 million), down from 436 million in the year-ago period. The company sees revenue contracting by up to 6% for the full-year 2020, with net profit seen between 680 million francs and 720 million francs.

Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill

