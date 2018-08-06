Schlumberger appoints shale innovator Mark Papa to board

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Schlumberger NV has appointed shale pioneer Mark Papa and energy researcher Tatiana Mitrova to its board of directors, according to a filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FILE PHOTO: EOG Resources Chairman and CEO Mark Papa speaks during the IHS CERAWeek energy conference in Houston March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

Papa, who built independent energy producer EOG Resources into one of the most profitable U.S. shale companies, currently heads Centennial Resource Development.

His appointment comes just a few months after Helge Lund, former chief executive of BG Group and Statoil, resigned from the Schlumberger board in April to become chairman of BP.

Mitrova is the director of the Energy Center at the Moscow School of Management, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has held other research and policy positions, including at the Center for Global Energy Policy and the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.