September 8, 2020 / 5:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Schlumberger CEO says oilfield growth will be at structurally lower rate

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Top oilfield service firm Schlumberger NV expects to return to 2019 level pre-tax margins by the end of next year, a sign the oil industry faces a long-haul to recover from the latest oil-price crash.

Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told an energy conference on Tuesday that industry growth will be at a structurally lower rate in the future. The company is reducing its footprint in North America, selling pressure pumping and low-flow artificial lift businesses as it restructures.

Those asset sales will reduce its North American revenue to about 20% from 35%, Le Peuch told investors at the Barclay’s CEO Energy-Power conference.

