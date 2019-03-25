Schlumberger to stop taking new field-management projects: CEO

Schlumberger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paal Kibsgaard speaks during a seminar at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

(Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Schlumberger will stop taking new field management contracts, which have been criticized as requiring heavy upfront investments, while it seeks to monetize existing deals, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

Paal Kibsgaard, speaking at the Scotia Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans, said that business, known as Schlumberger Production Management, or SPM, was cash-flow neutral last year and is expected to contribute to free cash generating beginning this year.

The company previously has said it hopes to sell some of its SPM investments to recoup its costs.

It continues to offer stakes in existing projects “to clearly demonstrate the value of the SPM business model to our investors,” said Kibsgaard. “In the meantime, we will not undertake any new SPM projects.”

Schlumberger has spent billions of dollars to take over management of customers’ oilfields, in some cases becoming an investor in the fields, while seeking to profit from increased oil production. The ventures have been criticized as requiring heavy upfront investments and subjecting Schlumberger to commodity price risks.