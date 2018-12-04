Schlumberger warns weak fracking demand to hurt North America fourth-quarter revenue

FILE PHOTO - The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services provider, warned investors on Tuesday that its fourth quarter North America revenues would likely decline 15 percent sequentially on steeper-than-expected price declines in hydraulic fracturing.

The drop in hydraulic fracturing activity this year had been “significantly larger” than expected, Patrick Schorn, executive vice president of Wells at Schlumberger, said at a conference in New York, leading to a bigger decline in pricing than it had originally forecast.

Oilfield service companies this year have been hit by a slowdown in demand as producer customers face transportation bottlenecks that have cheapened the value of their oil. A recent drop in U.S. oil prices to around $53 a barrel has also stoked fresh concern among investors that markets are over-supplied.

Hydraulic fracturing pumps water and sand at high pressure into a well to release oil and gas trapped in shale rock. Oil producers have been pulling back on fracking and completing wells because of the pipeline bottlenecks.

Schorn said recent oil price volatility would likely prompt its customers to take a “a more conservative” approach during the start of 2019 and that any ramp-up in international investment could be tepid.

Shares of Schlumberger were down about 2.2 percent in afternoon trading on Tuesday at $44.79. The stock is down roughly 44 percent since January.