Schlumberger profit jumps 14.4% on higher international activity

(Reuters) - Schlumberger NV reported a 14.4% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as demand in international markets helped the world’s largest oilfield services provider counter weakness in North America.

The company’s net income rose to $492 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $430 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s revenue fell to $8.27 billion from $8.30 billion.

