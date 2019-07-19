Commodities
July 19, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Schlumberger profit jumps 14.4% on higher international activity

1 Min Read

The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 17 OCT FOR ALL IMAGES

(Reuters) - Schlumberger NV reported a 14.4% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as demand in international markets helped the world’s largest oilfield services provider counter weakness in North America.

The company’s net income rose to $492 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $430 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. 

The Houston-based company’s revenue fell to $8.27 billion from $8.30 billion.

(Corrects to remove extraneous text in second paragraph)

Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below