Schlumberger profit tops estimates as international business gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday amid a boost in demand for services and equipment internationally, offsetting weakness in North America.

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

International markets have been a recent bright spot for oilfield service providers, which have seen their U.S. businesses hampered by customer spending cuts and slowing drilling activity as investors push for higher buybacks and dividends.

Despite growth in international markets, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch, who took over as top executive last year, said he expected OPEC-led output cuts would slow investments in Russia and the Middle East in coming months.

Le Peuch also said activity in Iraq had been reduced amid rising tensions following a U.S. strike that killed a key Iranian general last month.

Schlumberger, the largest oilfield service provider and an industry bellwether, forecast 2020 capital expenditure by oil and gas companies in the international markets to be in the mid-single-digit range. It estimated revenue in its international division to grow at the same pace or higher, excluding some deals.

The company, which gets about 70% of sales outside of North America, said international revenue rose 8% to $5.72 billion in the fourth quarter, while it fell 13% in North America.

Wall Street analysts said the report was generally positive, pointing to strong international growth and cost reductions in North America.

Shares rose on the results and were up 2.6% at $39.80 in premarket trading on Friday.

Schlumberger has been cutting costs, restructuring operations and reducing capacity to minimize the hit on margins from lower activity in North America.

The company and its rivals, Halliburton Co (HAL.N) and Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N), have put units up for sale, Reuters reported on Thursday, with Schlumberger looking to divest its rod lift business, a unit that helps boost production from wells.

North American revenues were hurt by a 33% decline in revenue for its OneStim pressure pumping business, a unit it acquired from rival Weatherford nearly two years ago.

Schlumberger’s net income fell to $333 million, or 24 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $538 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a gain from an asset sale.

Excluding charges and credits, net income rose to $545 million, or 39 cents per share, from $498 million, or 36 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 37 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.