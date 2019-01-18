Schlumberger revenue beats, sees international growth in 2019

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Schlumberger NV beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday and said it expected single-digit growth in international markets in 2019 even at current level of low crude prices.

The top oilfield services provider’s forecast comes amid a 27 percent plunge in oil prices since October.

Schlumberger, a bellwether for the oilfield services sector, said recent volatility in crude prices have led to more uncertainty in the spending outlook for oil and gas producers.

The company said revenue from its North America business rose marginally to $2.82 billion, while international revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $5.28 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement that supply cuts by the OPEC and Russia could lead to a gradual recovery in oil prices in 2019.

The company reported a net income of $538 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $2.26 billion, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 36 cents per share, in line with analysts’ estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was flat at $8.18 billion compared with a year earlier, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $8.04 billion.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $42.20 in trading before the opening bell.