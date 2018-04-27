FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia's Eurasia Drilling: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger is no longer considering acquiring more than 50 percent in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), an official at Russian anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday according to RIA news agency.

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, U.S., January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

“They submitted a request for less than 50 percent,” Andrey Tsyganov said about the Schlumberger bid for the Russian oilfield services company.

Schlumberger had earlier planned to buy 51 percent in EDC. The deal has faced difficulties amid worsening relations between Russia and the United States.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

