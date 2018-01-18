FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
January 18, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Schneider Electric says software bug exploited in watershed hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE disclosed on Thursday that hackers exploited a flaw in its software in a watershed hack discovered last month that halted plant operations at an industrial facility.

Schneider security officials told Reuters that they are working on a software update to fix the issue, but declined to say when it will be ready.

News of the incident surfaced on Dec. 14, when cyber security firms disclosed that hackers likely working for a nation-state had invaded one of Schneider’s Triconex safety systems.

The company and security firms have declined to identify the victim or country where it occurred.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Miami Beach, FloridaEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

