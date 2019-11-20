Schroders to fully integrate ESG into funds by end-2020

LONDON (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders (SDR.L) said on Wednesday it would fully integrate environmental, social and governance analysis across all of its fund assets by the end of 2020.

At the moment, around 230 billion pounds in assets are invested in funds which carry a Schroders ‘Sustainability Accreditation’ where the investment teams have evidenced the role ESG factors played in their decision-making. Those investments currently make up a little over 50% of Schroders’ total assets under management.