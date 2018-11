SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang Corp (097950.KS) said on Thursday it has acquired U.S. frozen foods firm Schwan’s Company for 2.1 trillion won ($1.86 billion).

CJ CheilJedang said in a regulatory filing that the purchase of the U.S. food company through a special purpose entity was to accelerate its global food business by embarking on the U.S. market.