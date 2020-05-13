Deals
May 13, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Reinsurer Scor's shares rise on renewed Covea bid speculation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of reinsurance company Scor is seen at its Paris headquarters, in Paris, France, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French reinsurer Scor (SCOR.PA) rose on Wednesday, after a decision by Scor shareholder Covea to drop a previously-agreed deal to buy reinsurer PartnerRe reignited speculation that Covea may look again at Scor.

Earlier this week, Covea walked away from its planned $9 billion purchase of PartnerRe, the reinsurer owned by the Exor (EXOR.MI) holding firm of Italy’s Agnelli family, due to hits caused to the sector by the coronavirus crisis.

A Paris-based fund manager said that a decision by Covea would rekindle speculation of a bid for Scor, whose shares were up 2.8%. In January 2019, Covea - which owns 8.4% of Scor’s share capital - abandoned plans for a takeover of Scor.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

