Canada's Scotiabank beats earnings expectations

TORONTO (Reuters) - Strong performances by its domestic and international arms helped Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) deliver second-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman leaves a Scotiabank branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Like other Canadian lenders, Scotiabank has benefited from the Bank of Canada raising interest rates three times since July, increases that helped offset slower mortgage growth after Canada introduced stricter lending rules in January.

The bank, Canada’s third-biggest lender, said it earned C$1.70 per share for the quarter to March 31, compared with C$1.62 a year earlier. Analysts on average expected C$1.67, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

“Canadian Banking delivered strong commercial banking results, along with growth in its personal banking business driven by solid loan growth, margin expansion and better credit performance,” Scotiabank Chief Executive Brian Porter said.

Canada’s banking regulator introduced regulations in January that require stress-testing of borrowers taking out uninsured mortgages to determine their ability to make payments at a rate 200 basis points above their contracted mortgage.

Still, mortgage sales grew by 6 percent in the year to date, the bank’s Canadian banking head, James O’Sullivan, told analysts. He reiterated the bank’s target for mid-single digit growth for the whole year.

“It’s steady as she goes on the mortgage side,” he said.

The bank reported net income for the quarter of C$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion), compared with C$2.1 billion a year earlier. That included a 5 percent increase in net income at its domestic business to C$1 billion, helped by improved margins.

Porter said the bank had achieved double-digit earnings growth at its international business, where it is focusing its expansion on the Pacific Alliance trading bloc, which comprises Peru, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

The bank recently announced acquisitions in Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Scotiabank’s core Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 12 percent during the quarter, the highest of Canada’s biggest banks. However, Chief Financial Officer Sean McGuckin said on a conference call with analysts that it is likely to fall to around 11 percent by the fourth quarter when the recently announced acquisitions are completed.