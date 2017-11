TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canada’s third-biggest lender, on Tuesday said its earnings increased by 4 percent in the fourth quarter, benefiting from strong performances by each of its businesses.

FILE PHOTO: A woman leaves a Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Scotiabank reported earnings per share of C$1.64 in the quarter, up from C$1.57 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.66 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.