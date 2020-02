(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canada’s third-biggest lender, said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit rose 7%, boosted by strength in its wealth management and global banking and markets units.

Net income rose to C$2.26 billion ($1.71 billion), or C$1.84 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$2.11 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier.