Crown Estate Scotland launches investment round for offshore wind

LONDON (Reuters) - Crown Estate Scotland launched on Wednesday the first round of leasing in a decade for offshore wind seabed development to help the country meet its net zero transmission targets.

Total investment projects in the round, called ScotWind Leasing, will potentially surpass 8 billion pounds, Crown Estate Scotland said in a statement.

“Today is a huge step forward in kick-starting Scotland’s green recovery, meeting net zero targets and bringing multi billion-pound investments to benefit communities across the nation,” said John Robertson, Crown Estate Scotland’s head of energy & infrastructure.

ScotWind is expected to increase the amount of power generated from offshore renewables, a major step towards meeting the Scottish government’s target of net zero emissions by 2045, the statement said.

Crown Estate Scotland, which acts as manager of the seabed around Scotland, estimates that projects within the round could deliver green electricity to power every Scottish household, with over 6 million tonnes of CO2 saved per year.

Investors and developers are invited to register interest in obtaining an “option agreement” with Crown Estate Scotland, which can result in signing of leases to build offshore wind farms in one of the areas of seabed.