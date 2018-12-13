German online classified-ads firm Scout24 exploring sale: FT

(Reuters) - German online classified-ads company Scout24 AG (G24n.DE) is exploring a sale that could see it taken private in one of the country’s largest leveraged buyouts in years, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Scout24 has retained banks and advisers to help with a potential sale and a number of private equity firms are taking a look at a bid for the company, FT said, citing sources.

U.S. technology focused buyout firm Silver Lake is expected to be among the bidders to acquire Scout24, the newspaper reported.

Scout24 spokesperson declined to comment.