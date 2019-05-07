Deals
May 7, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Scout24 bidders reach 9.7 percent stake ahead of deal deadline

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The private equity houses seeking to take over Scout24 said on Tuesday they had built up a 9.69 percent stake in the company as the clock ticked down on their tender offer to buy the Germany-based car and property classifieds group.

Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone must win majority support by May 9 for their offer to prevail. They have offered 46 euros per share, valuing Scout24 at 5.7 billion euros ($6.38 billion) including debt.

Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below