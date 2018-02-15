Shareholders sell $424 million worth of Scout24 shares

MUNICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Major shareholders in online classified-ads firm Scout24 are selling about 340 million euros ($424 million) worth of stock, bookrunner JP Morgan said on Thursday, accounting for 8.6 percent of the group’s total stock.

As part of the sale of about 9.25 million shares, U.S. investor Hellman & Friedman would fully exit the company after having listed it about two years ago, Hellman & Friedman said in a separate statement.

Deutsche Telekom is also among the sellers.

($1 = 0.8024 euros)