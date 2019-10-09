Auto1, private equity firms to bid for Scout 24's cars unit: sources

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Scout24, an operator of digital marketplaces for real estate and automobiles, is pictured in Munich, Germany July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - German classifieds group Scout24 (G24n.DE) has attracted interest for its autos unit AutoScout24 from used-car dealing platform Auto1 as well as from several private equity firms, people close to the matter said.

Scout24 yielded to pressure of activist investor Elliott [ECAL.UL] and said in August that it would explore a sale or spin-off of Autoscout24. The unit is Germany’s No.2 used-car classifieds platform.

Buyout groups Permira, Apax, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman are among those expected to hand in first-round bids of between 2 billion and 2.3 billion euros ($2.2 billion-$2.5 billion), including debt, for Autoscout24 by a Wednesday deadline, they said.

Publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) is also expected to put in a tentative offer, although it may not follow through to the final round as a deal would replicate same issue that led Elliott to press for the sale of Autoscout.

Scout24 and the potential suitors declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.