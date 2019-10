FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Scout24, an operator of digital marketplaces for real estate and automobiles, is pictured in Munich, Germany July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German classifieds group Scout24 (G24n.DE) Scout24 has picked three private equity firms for the second round of bidding for its autos unit AutoScout24, people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Permira, Apax and Hellman & Friedman have been allowed to proceed in the auction for the unit, which is expected to value Autoscout at 2-2.3 billion euros ($2.2-2.6 billion), they added.