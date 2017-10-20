FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore online gaming firm Sea raises $884 million in U.S. IPO
October 20, 2017 / 6:59 AM / a day ago

Singapore online gaming firm Sea raises $884 million in U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd has raised about $884 million in its U.S IPO after pricing the offering above expectations, the company said on Friday.

Supported by strong demand, the shares were sold at $15 each, more than its marketed range of $12 to $14, and the company also boosted the original offer size of 49.69 million shares by 18.7 percent. (bit.ly/2yw5T16)

The deal also includes a greenshoe option for 7.45 million shares, which could lift the value of the offering to $1 billion.

Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR; Writing and additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

