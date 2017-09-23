FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southeast Asian online services firm Sea applies for NYSE listing
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 23, 2017 / 2:09 AM / a month ago

Southeast Asian online services firm Sea applies for NYSE listing

Aradhana Aravindan

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s Sea Ltd, which provides e-commerce and digital payments services, is eyeing a $1 billion offering of new shares in aggregate in a proposed IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a document it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley & Co International and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) are joint bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering of its American depositary shares, the Singapore-based company said in a statement on Saturday.

The number of shares on offer and the price range have not yet been determined, said Sea, formerly known as Garena, which was valued at $3.75 billion after a March 2016 funding round.

The company, which also provides online gaming services, raised $550 million in May for an undisclosed valuation. The company counts Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore as its key markets.

SeaTown Holdings, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL], and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd [KHAZA.UL] are among its investors.

Southeast Asia is becoming a new battleground for e-commerce and financial technology companies that are hoping to grab a piece of the market of 600 million people where only a fraction of total retail sales are currently conducted online.

Consultancy Frost and Sullivan forecasts online product sales in Southeast Asia to grow to $71 billion by 2021 from $16 billion in 2016.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Paul Tait and Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.